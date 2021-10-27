SOMA Action Endorses Gov. Murphy, Assemblymembers Jasey & McKeon

From SOMA Action:

SOMA Action, the South Orange/Maplewood-based grassroots organization focused on driving progressive change, voted to endorse a slate of candidates in the 2021 New Jersey Election.

New Jersey is one of two states with a gubernatorial election this November. This election is critical for both the state of New Jersey and for the Democratic Party. SOMA Action’s Board of Trustees proudly endorses Governor Phil Murphy for NJ Governor for another four years and Assemblywoman Mila Jasey & Assemblyman John McKeon for LD27. In addition, the organization endorses LD26 candidates, Christine Clark for NJ Senate in LD26 and candidates Melissa Brown Blaeuer & Pamela Fadden for NJ Assembly LD26.

[Editor’s note: SOMA Action says they are not endorsing a candidate for NJ Senate for LD27 as “our Senate focus this election is LD26.”]

“We chose to endorse in these races because we believe our members can have an impact by canvassing, calling, and text banking for all of these candidates,” said Secretary of SOMA Action Jessica R. Shaw. “Moreover, all of these candidates represent the progressive vision we would like to see in Trenton. We encourage all voters to read the Candidate Questionnaires found on our blog, and particularly encourage our membership to read the responses of Clark, Blaeuer, and Fadden who are running to flip neighboring LD26 from Republican control.”

Sitting Republicans Senator Joseph Pennacchio, Assemblyman Jay Webber, and Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce are antithetical to SOMA Action’s mission to drive progressive change in New Jersey, and are particularly on the wrong side of Climate protections and reproductive freedom. SOMA Action tracks these candidates & their positions via justfacts.votesmart.org.

Members can visit https://clarkeforsenate.com/ and https://www.melandpam4ld26.com/ to donate or get involved. This year represented a change in process for endorsements. Given that this election is not a primary, nor is it hotly contested in the sense of disagreement amongst the Board or Committees, the organization chose to endorse through an abbreviated process to ensure that endorsements were issued in time for members to become involved in the election process. SOMA Action Endorsement committee is always seeking new members to assist us with this important work. Please email info@somaaction.org to get involved.

