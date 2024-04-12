Village Green Primary Election Guidelines 2024

Village Green aims to cover all local elections as fairly and completely as possible.

Maplewood Municipal Election: Two Township Committee Seats in 2024

Two of five Township Committee seats are up for election in Maplewood in 2024. Incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, the current Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, sought and received the endorsement of the Maplewood Democratic Committee. Community volunteer and special needs advocate Malia Herman is also running; Herman did not seek the endorsement of the MDC.

The term of each seat is for three years.

One candidate forum is scheduled for the primary thus far: The Hilton Neighborhood Association forum on Thursday, April 18. Read more here.

No Republicans candidates have filed to run in the primary election, which takes place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Voter Registration

Voter Registration Deadline for the Primary Election is May 14, 2024. Find out more here.

Early Voting

Early voting runs for the primary election runs from May 29 to June 2. Mail-in voting begins in late April. Scroll down for more information on voting or visit the Township Website here.

Village Green Guidelines

Village Green will publish candidate profiles for all candidates before the elections. These profiles must outline a candidate’s history and platform and not engage in attacks on opposing candidates.

We look forward to covering candidate forums and will post information on forums when they are announced.

We do not cover individual candidate’s coffees, meet-and-greets or campaign events. No campaigning is allowed on our Facebook group.

Village Green publishes Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. Publishing these letters is at the discretion of the editors. We do not publish letters attacking competing candidates. We aim to publish as many letters as we receive — providing they do not contain personal attacks, profanity or verifiably false information; however, if there is a large volume of letters and they are received late in the race, we cannot guarantee that they will be posted. Letters to the Editors can be submitted to villagegreennj@gmail.com. Please send as a Word or Google document, not as a PDF.

Letters of support are an opportunity for residents to speak positively about why their candidate(s) of choice is(are) the best candidate(s). Please provide your name and place of residence (town and state).

The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the Spring 2024 Primary election is Tuesday, May 28, at 5 p.m.

Candidates are welcome to advertise on the site; however, advertising will not impact news coverage. In addition, candidates who present newsworthy items may receive coverage at the discretion of the editors.

