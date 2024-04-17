Hilton Neighborhood Assn. to Host 3 Candidates for Maplewood TC on April 18

On Thursday, April 18, the Hilton Neighborhood Association will be hosting a candidates forum for the three Democratic candidates vying for two seats on the Maplewood Township Committee.

Incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, the current Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, and community activist and volunteer Malia Herman are running in the Democratic primary. No Republican candidates filed (the last time a Republican sought a seat on the Maplewood Township Committee was in 2017).

The term for each seat is three years.

The forum will take place at the DeHart Community Center at 120 Burnett Avenue in Maplewood, starting at 7:30 p.m. It will also be live-streamed via the HNA’s Facebook group. Find the link here.

Meanwhile, Village Green is accepting letters of support and endorsement statements for candidates through Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Read our guidelines for submission here.

