SOMA Action Leadership Endorses Analilia Mejía for Congress

Analilia Mejia, former national political advisor for Senator Bernie Sanders and winner of the special election Democratic primary for NJ-11’s Congressional seat, has been endorsed by the Board of Trustees of the local progressive grassroots organization SOMA Action. SOMA Action did not endorse a candidate in the primary. The special general election takes place on Thursday, April 16. The Republican nominee is Randolph Councilman and former Mayor Joe Hathaway.

From SOMA Action:

South Orange/Maplewood, NJ — The Board of Trustees of SOMA Action announces the organization’s strong endorsement of Analilia Mejía to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

“Analilia Mejía is a true progressive champion,” said Allison Posner, Co-President of SOMA Action. “As we kick off the 2026 midterm cycle, we have a unique opportunity to prove to the country that progressive ideas aren’t something to run from; they’re popular and can win suburban districts. We look forward to getting out the vote for soon-to-be Congresswoman Mejía!”

Added Erika Malinoski, SOMA Action’s other Co-President, “Now is a key time for us to shape the Democratic Party. Across the country this summer, grassroots groups will be primarying Democrats who have cowered instead of leading the fight to stand up for ordinary people and block the devastation Trump has caused. We need a landslide win in April that progressive groups around the country can point to to pressure Democrats to be bold instead of apologizing for our values.”

The next election will be the Thursday, April 16th special general election. For more information or to get involved in getting out the vote, visit www.somaaction.org.

About SOMA Action:

SOMA Action is a grassroots organization based in South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey, focused on promoting social justice, good governance, and progressive policies through education, advocacy, and activism.



