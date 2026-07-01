Maplewood Makes Fast Progress on Inclusive Playground at Maplecrest Park

Following several years of community input and planning, Maplewood is making fast progress on an all-access Inclusive Playground at Maplecrest Park, after breaking ground in April.

The new playground is located near the existing Maplecrest Park playgrounds, and is being funded with the help of a $750,000 grant from New Jersey’s Green Acres Program and funding from Maplewood‘s Open Space Trust Fund.

The playground focuses on inclusivity, accessibility and “a lot of things that are new to the parks and recreation industry” in order to address physical, cognitive, social, sensory and emotional needs, said Suburban Consulting Engineers Vice President Joseph D. Perello at a special planning meeting in 2025.

In response to community feedback and grant requirements, the team made adjustments such as adding specialized swings, seesaws, and sensory panels — as well as additional sun shades.

In addition to the fully-fenced playground, the building in the park will be renovated so that it has accessible entrances and inclusive restrooms.

RELATED: Maplewood Raises Disabilities Awareness, Awards Contract for All Access Playground

Watch an animated video depiction of the completed playground here (note that there have been some alterations to the plan since the creation of this video):