Maplewood to Share Plans for All-Inclusive Playground at June 25 Meeting

Maplewood Township will be presenting plans for an all-inclusive playground at Maplecrest Park on Wednesday, June 25 at a special virtual and in-person meeting.

The meeting was announced by Deputy Mayor Malia Herman at the June 17 Township Committee meeting.

“We’re going to be presenting where we are at with the plan so that we can move this forward,” said Herman about the long-anticipated and discussed playground.

The plan is to create a play space with components that address physical, cognitive, social, sensory, emotional and other needs. An earlier plan was introduced in February 2024, but bids for the project came in over estimates.

The playground’s development has been guided by the All Access Committee, which was formed in January 2024 and was recently extended through June 30, 2026. The purpose of the committee is “to enhance the quality of life for disabled and neurodivergent individuals and their families, by working to ensure accessibility, inclusion, and equitable access in the provision and delivery of municipal programs, services, activities, and facilities.”

Download (PDF, 197KB)

Community Meeting: All-Inclusive Playground Concept

Date: 06/25/2025 7:00 PM

Location: Virtual

