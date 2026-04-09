Maplewood Raises Disabilities Awareness, Awards Contract for All Access Playground

On March 17, Maplewood Township raised disabilities awareness with a proclamation, and backed up its words with action by awarding a $200,000 contract for construction of the long-awaited “All Access” playground at Maplecrest Park.

First, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman asked the Morton family to join her at the podium for the reading of the proclamation.

Leon Morton is a member of the Township’s All Access Committee and also started the SOMA Special Education Community page on Facebook and the Special Needs Pool Party, which had been an annual event until the Covid pandemic — but will be returning this year.

“When we found out Jared was special needs, we felt super ill-equipped,” said Veronica Morton after the proclamation. “We didn’t know how the world would see him and if he would be accepted. So I just want to say thank you on behalf of the Morton family.”

“This is important,” said Herman, “We’re so happy that you guys came tonight. Thank you for being here. Thank you for being in all our spaces.”

Leon Morton posted about the proclamation in the SOMA Special Education Community Facebook group: “The Morton family was honored to be invited to participate in the reading of the ‘Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month’ March 2026 Proclamation for the Township of Maplewood. Thank you to our elected Township Committee for encouraging ‘all residents to recognize the contributions of people with developmental disabilities and to promote a community where everyone belongs — then, now, and always.'”

Later, the Township Committee approved a resolution awarding a contract in the total amount of $201,162.50 to Rubberecycle for “the provision and installation of poured‐in‐place safety surfacing at Maplecrest Park” as par of the Maplecrest Inclusive Playground Project, which will provide a play space designed to enhance accessibility and inclusivity for all children.

Read the full proclamation and the resolution here: