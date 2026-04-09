Maplewood Raises Disabilities Awareness, Awards Contract for All Access Playground

On March 17, Maplewood Township raised disabilities awareness with a proclamation, and backed up its words with action by awarding a $200,000 contract for construction of the long-awaited “All Access” playground at Maplecrest Park.
First, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman asked the Morton family to join her at the podium for the reading of the proclamation.
Leon Morton is a member of the Township’s All Access Committee and also started the SOMA Special Education Community page on Facebook and the Special Needs Pool Party, which had been an annual event until the Covid pandemic — but will be returning this year.
“When we found out Jared was special needs, we felt super ill-equipped,” said Veronica Morton after the proclamation. “We didn’t know how the world would see him and if he would be accepted. So I just want to say thank you on behalf of the Morton family.”
“This is important,” said Herman, “We’re so happy that you guys came tonight. Thank you for being here. Thank you for being in all our spaces.”
Leon Morton posted about the proclamation in the SOMA Special Education Community Facebook group: “The Morton family was honored to be invited to participate in the reading of the ‘Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month’ March 2026 Proclamation for the Township of Maplewood. Thank you to our elected Township Committee for encouraging ‘all residents to recognize the contributions of people with developmental disabilities and to promote a community where everyone belongs — then, now, and always.'”
Later, the Township Committee approved a resolution awarding a contract in the total amount of $201,162.50 to Rubberecycle for “the provision and installation of poured‐in‐place safety surfacing at Maplecrest Park” as par of the Maplecrest Inclusive Playground Project, which will provide a play space designed to enhance accessibility and inclusivity for all children.
Read the full proclamation and the resolution here:
Proclamation: Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
March 2026
WHEREAS, millions of Americans with developmental disabilities are valued members of our communities, and although too many were once excluded from full participation in community life, they have always been present and contributing to the fabric of our society; and
WHEREAS, throughout our nation’s history, many individuals with developmental disabilities were hidden, segregated, or denied opportunities to fully participate in their communities; and
WHEREAS, decades of advocacy, civil rights protections, and community-based supports have expanded opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to live, work, learn, and participate more fully in society; and
WHEREAS, community living is about more than services or programs — it is about belonging, independence, choice, and the opportunity to live a full and meaningful life; and
WHEREAS, individuals with developmental disabilities strengthen our workplaces, enrich our neighborhoods, contribute to our local economy, and help shape the future of communities like Maplewood; and
WHEREAS, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month provides an opportunity to reflect on our progress, recognize ongoing challenges, and reaffirm our commitment to inclusion and accessibility for all residents; and
WHEREAS, this year’s theme, “We’re Here: Then, Now, Always,” recognizes the enduring presence, resilience, and contributions of people with developmental disabilities across generations;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, that I, Victor De Luca, Mayor of the Township of Maplewood, on behalf of the Township Committee, do hereby proclaim March 2026 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the Township of Maplewood, and encourage all residents to recognize the contributions of people with developmental disabilities and to promote a community where everyone belongs — then, now, and always.
RESOLUTION NO. 124-26
RESOLUTION AWARDING A CONTRACT TO RUBBERECYCLE FOR POURED‐IN‐PLACE SAFETY SURFACING – MAPLECREST INCLUSIVE PLAYGROUND PROJECT
WHEREAS, the Township of Maplewood is committed to enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in its public parks, and has undertaken the Maplecrest Inclusive Playground Project; and,
WHEREAS, the Township has received a quotation dated October 20, 2025, from Rubberecycle for the provision and installation of poured‐in‐place safety surfacing at Maplecrest Park, in the total amount of $201,162.50, pursuant to NJ State Contract #24‐FOOD‐118185; and,
WHEREAS, the quotation includes the Playsafer Rubber Bond System 21 for approximately 6,050 square feet of surfacing, including a 6″ stone base and Rubberbond Elevate Blend finish, all designed to meet safety and accessibility standards; and,
WHEREAS, N.J.S.A. 40A:11-12 permits municipalities to award public contracts without public bidding when the goods or services provided were bid through Cooperative Purchasing Systems registered with the Division of Local Government Services or through the State of New Jersey Cooperative Purchasing Program for any State contracts entered into on behalf of the State by the Division of Purchase and Property in the Department of the Treasury; and,
WHEREAS, the Chief Financial Officer has certified that funds are available for this purpose from account number G-02-41-684-000-300.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Township Committee of the Township of Maplewood, County of Essex, State of New Jersey that:
I. Given the information stated, a contract be and is hereby awarded to Rubberecycle, for poured‐in‐place safety surfacing at Maplecrest Park, in the amount of $201,162.50, pursuant to NJ State Contract #24‐FOOD‐118185;
II. That the Township Administrator and Township Clerk be and are hereby authorized to enter into a contract with Rubberecycle on behalf of the Township of Maplewood.