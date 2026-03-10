Antisemitic Graffiti at Columbia High School Under Investigation

The Maplewood Police and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating an incident of antisemitic graffiti at Columbia High School that was reported on March 4 by Principal Frank Sanchez.

The graffiti, which was found in a boys bathroom, read: “Epstein is eating babies #Jewsowntheworld”, according to police.

This most recent incident follows on the discovery of graffiti at CHS last November that included a swastika and read, “F— Kykes.”

Supt Jason Bing sent an email to district families on March 5 stating, “Hate has no home in our school district. Recently, we became aware of an antisemitic post in a student bathroom at Columbia High School. I want to be very clear: our district unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all forms of bigotry . Such behavior is vile, dangerous, and directly threatens the safety and well-being of our students and the broader school community.”

In response, Bing said that the district was “treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” and that the incident was being investigated through the lens of district policy, state law (compliance with New Jersey’s Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act), and all Harassment, Intimidation, or Bullying (HIB) requirements — and that the district was coordinating with local law enforcement “in accordance with our Memorandum of Agreement.”

Bing also said that the district would be strengthening its commitment to comprehensive Holocaust education, restorative practices, and “Fostering an environment where the dignity and humanity of every person are honored and protected.” He added that counseling would be available: “If your child has been impacted by this incident, our counselors, administrators, and mental health professionals are available to provide immediate support.”

“While we are deeply disturbed by these events, they will not deter us from our mission to build and sustain an inclusive and respectful school community. We appreciate your continued partnership as we work together to eliminate hate in all its forms.”

Read Bing’s full letter here:

From the Maplewood Police:

On 03/04/2026, The Maplewood Police Department responded to Columbia High School, located at 17 Parker Ave, on a report of graffiti located inside one of the bathrooms. The caller, Principal Frank Sanchez, reported that the graffiti, “Epstein is eating babies #Jewsowntheworld”, was discovered inside of the boys first floor D wing bathroom. This incident is still under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department. The report was forwarded to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.