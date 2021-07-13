Breaking NewsMaplewoodPolice and Fire

BREAKING: NJ Transit Train Strikes and Kills 14-Year-Old Girl Near Maplewood Station

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Update, 3:38 p.m.: the article has been updated with information from Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul.

Update, 2:15 p.m.: Morris and Essex Line rail service has resumed in both directions and is subject to up to 60-minute delays.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train just west of the Maplewood station on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., a female juvenile was hit by Morris & Essex line train #667 heading from Penn Station New York to Dover, according to a NJ Transit spokeswoman. There were no injuries to anyone on the train crew; the train was not carrying passengers.

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul later confirmed that the girl was 14 years old and a Maplewood resident.

“Maplewood Police Officers blocked off streets and provided security for the scene,” DeVaul said. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family.”

NJ Transit Police are on the scene investigating the incident, the spokeswoman said.  Village Green will update this story as more information becomes available.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Police: Case of Murdered Maplewood Teen Has Not...

South Orange, Maplewood Plan to Ban Recreational Marijuana...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Appoints Former Member...

5 Candidates Apply to Fill South Orange-Maplewood BOE...

Maplewood-South Orange Rethinking Recycling Town Hall Thursday, July...

Brooklyn-Based, Black-Owned BK Lobster Rolls Out in Maplewood

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE