BREAKING: NJ Transit Train Strikes and Kills 14-Year-Old Girl Near Maplewood Station

Update, 3:38 p.m.: the article has been updated with information from Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul.

Update, 2:15 p.m.: Morris and Essex Line rail service has resumed in both directions and is subject to up to 60-minute delays.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train just west of the Maplewood station on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., a female juvenile was hit by Morris & Essex line train #667 heading from Penn Station New York to Dover, according to a NJ Transit spokeswoman. There were no injuries to anyone on the train crew; the train was not carrying passengers.

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul later confirmed that the girl was 14 years old and a Maplewood resident.

“Maplewood Police Officers blocked off streets and provided security for the scene,” DeVaul said. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family.”

NJ Transit Police are on the scene investigating the incident, the spokeswoman said. Village Green will update this story as more information becomes available.