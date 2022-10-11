AnnouncementsMaplewoodMillburnPolice and FireSouth Orange

Essex County Sheriff Reports Series of Car Break-ins at McLoone’s & South Mountain Reservation

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Essex County Sheriff’s Office:

Newark — On Tuesday, October 11, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura issued a Public Service Safety Announcement regarding recent car break-ins. According to Sheriff Fontoura, over the weekend there was a series of car break-ins with thefts of belongings at McLoone’s Boathouse and South Mountain Reservation. In all instances, a window was broken, and in some instances, belongings were taken.

Sheriff Fontoura reminds visitors of our Parks and Reservations that these thefts are crimes of opportunity and asks when leaving a car unattended, please do not leave purses, wallets, and other valuable belongings out in full view. Rather, he says to hide your belongings well, or leave them at home, if you plan to leave your car unattended for an extended period of time.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: 2022 BOE Candidates...

Realtor Allison Ziefert Discusses How The Environment Is...

In 1st Debate, BOE Candidates Talk Board Functionality,...

‘No Better Person for This Honor’ — Gerard...

Broadway’s Ginna Claire Mason and Mark Evans Headline...

Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: 2022 BOE Candidates...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE