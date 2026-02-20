Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Maplewood on Hilton Avenue

The South Essex Fire Department responded at 12:15 p.m. on February 17 to an call about a basement fire in a multi-family home at 111 Hilton Avenue in Maplewood that then spread to the walls of first floor in just a few minutes.

Units responding included Deputy 2, Squad 32, Engine 34, Engine 83, and Ladder 81, Headquarters 1, Chief of Department. Squad 32 arrived three minutes after being dispatched and the fire was already in the walls of the first floor, according to a press release by the South Essex Fire Department.

Firefighters began fighting the fire and located it the floor between the basement and first floor and extending in the wall between the first and second floor, according to the release. By 12:41 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control. There were no injuries to civilians or fire department personnel as a result of this fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Maplewood Fire Official.

Mutual Aid units operating at the scene included Union Engine and Irvington Engine and Ladder. Mutual aid units on house coverage included Millburn Engine, Orange Engine and East Orange Tower Ladder.

According to the release, Deputy Chief David Klugel commended the responding units for their communication prior to arrival on scene. Crews were faced with multiple road closures and traffic related issues that hindered the primary response routes. “Despite these issues companies did a phenomenal job communicating road closures and coordinating their approach to the scene to avoid any delays and ensure proper apparatus positioning,” the release stated.

Photos courtesy of the South Essex Fire Department: