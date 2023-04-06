Maplewood Blotter: Police Arrest Irvington Man After Fight at Wawa

From the Maplewood Police Department:

March 30, 2023: Aggravated Assault: On 3/30/23 at 11:26 A.M., Maplewood Police responded to the Maplewood Diner, located at 1473 Springfield Avenue on a report of a female employee that was just assaulted. The 47-year-old victim reported that an unknown black male entered the establishment and threw a Gatorade bottle full of bleach into her face, and then proceeded to break items inside the diner before fleeing Westbound on Springfield Avenue. The actor is described as a light skinned black male in his twenties wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap. Victim was transported to Saint Barnabas Medical center for evaluation.

April 01, 2023: Burglary: On 4/1/23 at 6:40 A.M., Maplewood Detective Zuhowski responded to Seton Towing, located at 31 Newark Way on a report of a Burglary. At the time an unknown actor climbed over the front fence and removed a Nissan Maxima from the tow-yard. The vehicle was driven through the front gate upon leaving the yard. After Investigation by Detective Zuhowski, he identified and charged a 37-year-old male, Hasson Jackson of Union, NJ for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.

April 01, 2023: Trespassing/Arrest: On 4/01/23 at 10:48 PM, Maplewood Police Officers McCluney, Jackson and Crayton responded to DCH Audi, located at 2211 Millburn Avenue on a report of Trespassing. After investigation on scene, Maplewood Police Officers arrested a 47-year-old male, Lewis Lamont of Irvington, NJ for Trespassing. Mr. Lamont was issued a summons for Trespassing and he was released from Maplewood Headquarters with a Court Date.

April 02, 2023: Larceny/Theft: An unsecured/unlocked motor vehicle was entered by an unknown person when the vehicle was parked in the driveway of 37 Boyden Avenue. The victim reports a pocketbook was removed from the front seat of the vehicle. The incident occurred on Sunday April 2nd between 1:00 P.M and 1:20 P.M.

April 04, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: An unlocked/unsecured Jeep Cherokee was taken from a driveway on Harvard Avenue on Tuesday, April 4, sometime between 9:00 P.M., and 10:35 P.M.

April 04, 2023: On 4/4/23 between the hours of 10:11 A.M. and 11:48 A.M an unknown person entered and removed a wallet from an unsecured/unlocked Dodge Ram that was parked at 751 Irvington Avenue.

April 04, 2023: Simple Assault/Arrest: On 4/4/23 at 5:13 PM, Maplewood Police Officers Dolan and Alexander responded to Wawa, located at 1511 Springfield Avenue on a report of a fight in the parking lot. After an investigation on scene, Maplewood Police Officers Dolan and Alexander arrested a 26-year-old male, Romario Francois of Irvington, NJ for Simple Assault. Francois was issued a summons for Simple Assault and he was released from custody with a Municipal Court date.

April 04/05/2023: Burglary/Arrest: On March 6, in continuation of an investigation conducted by the Maplewood Police Departments Detective Bureau in regards to a Burglary that occurred on 3/6/2023, on Fairview Terr, in Maplewood, Detective Rella identified and charged a 14-year-old male juvenile, of Newark, NJ. Detective Rella processed and filled Juvenile Complaints for Burglary, Conspiracy, and Theft. A second 17-year-old male Juvenile was identified in this incident with charges pending.

In addition to the above events, there were zero shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.