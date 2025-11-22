Maplewood Man Sentenced to 10 Years Probation, Registered as Sex Offender

From the Rockland County, NY District Attorney:

NEW CITY, N.Y. – Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announces that Carl Ellis, 55, of Maplewood, New Jersey, was sentenced to 10 years of probation by the Honorable Kevin F. Russo of the Rockland County Court on November 19, 2025.

The defendant, who is now registered as a sex offender, previously pleaded guilty to the entire indictment charging him with one count of Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Disseminating Indecent Materials to Minors in the First Degree, and one count of Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Between April 06, 2025, and April 07, 2025, Ellis exchanged numerous sexually explicit text messages with an undercover investigator from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce whom he met online. The undercover officer was posing as and identified themself as a thirteen-year-old boy during exchanges with the defendant.

On April 07, 2025, the defendant arranged to meet the undercover investigator in Rockland County and travelled to the Crown Plaza Hotel in Suffern, New York to engage in sexual contact with the undercover investigator. Upon his arrival at the hotel for the pre-arranged meet, the New York State Police Investigators arrested the defendant.

“The People recommended a sentence of State Prison, however the Judge imposed a period of probation over our objection,” said District Attorney Walsh.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police Office Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Supervising Assistant District Attorney Gerard M. Damiani III of the Special Victims Unit.

RELATED: Maplewood Resident Among 6 Men Arrested in Pedophile Sting