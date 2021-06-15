Maplewood Mayor Announces $10,000 Reward for Information on Moussa Fofana’s Death

Essex County is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone that provides information about Moussa Fofana’s death, according to Mayor Frank McGehee. McGehee said at Tuesday’s Township Committee meeting that anyone with knowledge on the homicide should reach out to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.

The Mayor implored the Maplewood and South Orange community to come together in order to handle the loss, and reiterated his position on gun violence.

“We lost a family member, Moussa Fofana,” said McGehee. “One death is one too many. Gun violence has to end.”

Mayor McGehee included a heartfelt moment of silence in remembrance of the slain student in his speech. He added that he knew Moussa and the other student involved in the shooting personally, and then gave the floor to Chief of the Maplewood Police Department, Jimmy DeVaul.

Chief DeVaul said the investigation is still going, and that he has been working with Superintendent Ronald G. Taylor and the Board of Education very closely. He emphasized how the department has been treating this case.

“You cannot protect against everything that we do, but it is important to know that we take these cases of violence very seriously. We are developing leads on that case, and we hope that we can bring those people to justice.”