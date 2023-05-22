Maplewood Police Apprehend Masked Juveniles Entering & Damaging Cars

From the Maplewood Police blotter:

May 13, 2023: At approximately 4:11 PM, Maplewood Police received two separate calls from residents on Highland Ave and Richmond Ave about three males, all wearing black sweat suits and ski masks, walking up driveways and entering into vehicles. The resident on Richmond Ave reported that her 2018 Porsche Macan was entered and the steering wheel column was damaged. Officers responded to the area and stopped two juvenile males matching the description. The juveniles were brought to police headquarters where they were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, 2 counts of Unlicensed Entry/ Defiant Trespassing and then released to guardians.

May 17, 2023: Rummaged Motor Vehicle: A Fairview Ter resident reported his vehicles rummaged through during the overnight hours. No items of value were taken.

