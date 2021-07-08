Maplewood Police: Armed Robbery at Burnett & Tuscan July 6

From the Maplewood Police:

On 7/6/21, at approximately 10:25 pm a male walking on Burnett Ave near Tuscan St was robbed at gun point. While the victim was walking, a silver SUV drove up next to him and stopped. A male passenger asked the 23 year old victim what time it was and then exited the vehicle demanding his belongings. At this time, the passenger displayed a handgun and went through the victim’s pockets. The actor took the victim’s cell phone, Ipods, wallet and cash before reentering the vehicle which fled towards Union on Burnett Ave. Following the robbery, the victim returned to his home in Union before contacting the police. The victim was not injured during the incident. The Maplewood Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maplewood Detective Bureau.