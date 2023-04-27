Maplewood Police Arrest Man in Bleach-Throwing Attack at Diner

Maplewood Police arrested an Irvington man and charged him with assault in an incident last month at the Maplewood Diner.

On the morning of March 30, Keandre Myers of Irvington allegedly threw a Gatorade bottle filled with bleach in a 47-year-old female employee’s face, before breaking things and fleeing the restaurant, police said.

According to an April 27 release from Det. Lt. Michael Palmerezzi, after a weeks-long investigation, two MPD detectives identified the 25-year-old Meyers in Elizabeth on Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats, among other charges, and taken to the Essex County jail.

Village Green has reached out to Palmerezzi for more details and we will continue to follow up on this story.

See the full release here:

