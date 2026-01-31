Maplewood Police Blotter: Arrests for Burglary and Criminal Mischief

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Blotter

January 23, 2026 — Criminal Trespassing arrest: On this date at approximately 2 a.m., patrols responded to a Brookwood Drive residence on a call about a suspicious male observed inside of the caller’s vehicle. The caller reported that he heard the alarm of his daughter’s vehicle go off and then observed an unknown male subject inside of the vehicle. The caller reported that the unknown male then fled the area, heading northbound on Brookwood Drive. While canvassing the immediate area, patrols located and stopped an 18-year-old male of Newark. The caller further reported that he had never lost sight of the male subject from the time that he exited the vehicle to the time patrols located and stopped him. The suspect was transported to Police headquarter where he was processed and charged with Criminal Trespassing.

January 28, 2026 — Warrant arrest: On this date during a motor vehicle stop, Maplewood PD arrested a 60-year-old female of Orange, New Jersey for an outstanding Traffic Warrant issued out of Kearny PD. Wheeler was transported back to Maplewood PD HQ and later turned over to Kearny PD.

January 29, 2026 — Warrant arrest: On this date Maplewood PD responded to an Oberlin Street address at the request of Cedar Grove PD, to execute an Arrest Warrant. At this time a 40-year-old Maplewood female was placed under arrest and transported to Maplewood PD where she was processed and turned over to Cedar Grove PD.

Residential Burglary Update:

January 14, 2026 — Criminal Trespassing: On this date at approximately 11:00 a.m., patrols responded to a Parker Ave residence to check conditions on a vehicle involved in a suspicious incident that occurred on Osborne Terrace. Through investigation, it was determined that the license plate registered to the Parker Avenue residence was stolen and placed on another stolen motor vehicle. Through further investigation, MPD Detectives were able to review video footage obtained from the surrounding area and were able to identify and charge two 17-year-old males from Newark.

December 1, 2025 — Attempted residential burglary: At approximately 6:40 a.m., three unknown black males attempted to gain entry into a residence on Girard Place. The caller reported that three unknown black males attempted to gain entry into the residence through the front door, then the residence’s side door, and then a rear glass door. All attempts were unsuccessful. Through investigation, MPD Detectives were able to identify a 22-year-old male, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, all of Newark.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.