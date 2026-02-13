Maplewood Police Blotter: Thefts, Attempted Burglary, and Arrests Made in 2024 Burglaries

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Police Blotter, Feb. 2-9, 2026

Feb. 9, 2026 — THEFT FROM VEHICLE: At approximately 9:10 p.m., MPD patrols responded to a residence on Maplewood Avenue on a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle. The caller reported that he had parked his vehicle in the rear of the residence at 10:30 a.m. and when he came back, he observed the center console and glove box opened and several items missing. This incident is still under investigation.

Feb. 7, 2026 THEFT FROM RESIDENCE: At 1:13 p.m., MPD patrols responded to a residence on Oakland Road on a report of theft of jewelry. The caller reported that he had arranged a meeting through Facebook MarketPlace to sell a 14k gold bracelet and set a meeting at Maplecrest Park. The caller reported that when he handed the bracelet over to the buyer, he took the bracelet and fled in a blue Acura. The caller was able to provide patrols with a description of the buyer as well as the driver of the Acura. While on scene the caller was also able to provide patrols with the Facebook profile of the buyer. Patrols were able to locate the blue Acura and conduct a motor vehicle stop. Through further investigation, two 22-year-old men from East Orange were placed under arrest and transported to MPD for processing and subsequently charged with theft of movable property and conspiracy to engage in a crime.

Feb. 7, 2026 ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY: On this date at approximately 8:03 a.m., MPD patrols responded to a residence on Oakland Road on a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported that at 8 a.m. she observed two unknown male subjects at her rear kitchen window attempting to gain entry. The caller stated that the two unknown males had already removed the screen and were attempting to pry open the window with a tool. The caller stated that the males were dressed in all black and had face masks. The caller stated that when the male subjects saw her, they fled on foot and entered a gray/silver SUV which then fled the area. This incident is still under investigation.

Feb. 5, 2026 — SIMPLE ASSAULT ARREST: At 11:03 p.m., patrols responded to a Pierson Road residence for an initial medical call which was later determined to be a domestic violence incident. After speaking with the caller, a 39-year-old old Maplewood man was placed under arrest and transported to MPD for processing.

Feb. 2, 2026 — WARRANT ARREST: Patrols observed a parking violation at the WaWa (1511 Springfield Ave). Through further investigation it was determined that the registered owner, a 29-year-old Irvington woman, had numerous warrants and suspended license and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to MPD for processing and turned over to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

During this period there were also two reports of package thefts.

*****Residential Burglary Update, arrests made****

After police investigation, arrests were made in the following two residential burglaries that occurred in 2024.

On Oct. 30, 2024 at approximately 5:55 a.m., patrols responded to a residence on Girard Place on a report of attempted residential burglary. The caller reported that when his wife arrived home, she observed a rear kitchen window open and the screen was removed. Patrols on scene observed signed of forced entry on the rear window and the locking tab appeared to have been ripped off of the window’s frame and the screen was dented. Through investigation and in collaboration with other agencies, MPD Detectives were able to identify a 17-year-old male subject from Newark as the actor. The juvenile was subsequently charged with attempted burglary and burglary.

On Oct. 30, 2024 at approximately 4:47 a.m., patrols responded to a residence on Elberta Road on a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported that she observed a white SUV fleeing the scene toward Boyden Avenue. The caller further reported that she was awakened from her sleep when she heard footsteps coming from the first floor of the residence. When she went downstairs, she observed a side window of the residence ajar and the rear sliding glass door open. Through investigation, hand prints were located on the bottom pane of the opened window and collected. The caller also reported that the home security camera captured a white SUV parked in front of the residence. Through investigation and in collaboration with other agencies, MPD Detectives were able to identify a 17-year-old male suspect out of Newark. The juvenile was subsequently charged with burglary.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.