Maplewood Police Blotter: Thefts, DWI, Attempted Burglary, Stolen Vehicle and Lewdness

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Police Blotter

December 4 – December 12

December 6, 2025, Package Theft: Maplewood Police Department responded to a Boyden Ave residence on a report of a package theft. The caller reported that a package was delivered in the day and left on the front steps of the residence. The caller reported that an unknown female subject was observed on surveillance approach the residence, open the package, and remove the items. The subject was described as a black female, approximately 5’2”, wearing a dark winter coat. The subject was last observed in the area of Boyden Ave and 40th St. This investigation is still ongoing.

December 6, 2025, Theft from Motor Vehicle: A report was made to the Maplewood Police Department regarding a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that during the early morning hours an unknown subject entered her motor vehicle and removed her backpack. It was later reported that the unknown subject was later observed in the area of Indiana St attempting to steal a BMW X5 out of the driveway of a residence. This investigation is still ongoing.

December 7, 2025, DWI Arrest: Maplewood Police Department responded to a Berkley St residence on a report of a motor vehicle accident. After an on-scene investigation, patrols arrested a Newark man for Driving While Intoxicated. He was later issued six summonses and released to the custody of the responsible party.

December 7, 2025, Lewdness: Maplewood Police Department responded to the area of Boyden Ave and Elmwood Ave on a report of lewdness. The caller reported that a male subject had exposed himself to her and began to urinate in front of her. The caller described the subject as a black male, wearing a blue jacket with a yellow hood attached. The caller was also able to provide patrols with a photograph of the male subject. After receiving the photograph in question, it was determined that the male subject was known to patrols.The male subject, a Maplewod resident, was later issued a summons for Lewdness.

December 7, 2025, Attempted Burglary: Maplewood Police Department responded to an Indiana St residence on a report of an attempted residential burglary during the overnight hours. The caller reported that she received a Ring doorbell notification of a subject at the backdoor of the residence. The caller described the subject as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black sneakers, and gloves. The subject was observed attempting to gain entry into the residence through the back door and then again at a rear window. The subject was then observed waling to a dark colored sedan. No entry into the residence was made. The dark colored sedan was later located and recovered in Newark, NJ. This case is still ongoing.

December 11, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police Department responded 180 Boyden Ave on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The caller reported that he parked him motor vehicle in the lot across the street at 187 Boyden Ave and went to work. When he arrived back at the vehicle after his shift, he discovered the vehicle gone. The caller reported that the vehicle was secured when he parked it. There was no broken glass or signs of a forced entry. This case is still ongoing.

December 12, 2025, Attempted Burglary: Maplewood Police Department responded to a North Terrace residence on a report of an attempted residential burglary during the early morning hours. The caller reported that he heard a loud bang and then his residential alarm activated. Patrols observed signs of an attempted forced entry to the first-floor front room window. The window was pried open approximately 6 inches causing the locking mechanism to break. This case in ongoing.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please go to the Maplewood Police Department website and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.