Maplewood Police Blotter: Woman Charged Three Times with Criminal Trespassing at WaWa

The Maplewood Police Blotter from December 12 to December 19:

December 13, 2025, Criminal Trespassing Arrest: MPD patrols responded to the WaWa, located at 1511 Springfield Ave, on a report of an unruly subject. The caller reported that a female subject was standing near the cash register for approximately 8 hrs and had not made a purchase. The subject was advised that she was no longer permitted in the establishment or on the property. Shortly after, the female, identified as a Newark resident, returned. After several failed verbal commands to leave the property, she was placed into custody and transported to MPD for processing. She was subsequently charged with Criminal Trespassing and released.

December 14, 2025, Criminal Trespassing Arrest: MPD patrols responded to the WaWa, located at 1511 Springfield Ave, on a report of trespassing. After speaking with the subject, the same Newark resident refused to leave the establishment. At this time she was placed into custody and transported to MPD for processing. She was subsequently charged with Criminal Trespassing and transported to her residence in Newark.

December 15, 2025, Warrant Arrest: MPD patrols, while conducting a traffic detail on Springfield Ave, observed a Silver Honda Accord improperly pass a vehicle. At this time a motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Springfield Ave and Colgate Road. During an on-scene investigation, it was revealed that the driver had a No Bail Warrant out of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was placed into custody, transported to MPD and subsequently issued several summonses and turned over to Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

December 15, 2025 Criminal Trespassing Arrest: MPD patrols responded to the WaWa, located at 1511 Springfield Ave, on a report of trespassing. Patrols spoke with WaWa security who reported that while attempting calmly escort the subject (the same Newark woman as in the previous two incidents) out of the establishment, she struck him with a closed fist in the face and intentionally spilled her drink on him. The woman was later observed back on the property and placed into custody. She was transported back to MPD for processing and subsequently charged with Criminal Trespassing. The security officer was advised of complaint procedures.

December 18, 2025, Malicious Damage Arrest: MPD detectives were investigating several incidents of Malicious Damage to vehicles that have occurred in the Maplewood Center. Through investigation detectives were able to positively identify the actor as a Parsippany, New Jersey, resident. He was located in Maplewood Center, placed into custody and transported to MPD for processing. He was subsequently charged with a total of (5) counts of Criminal Mischief and released pending a court date.