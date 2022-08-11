MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police: Carjacking at Wawa — No Weapon Involved, Car Recovered, Investigation Ongoing

From Maplewood Police:

On August 11, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, the Maplewood Police received a 911 call reporting a robbery (carjacking) that occurred in the Wawa Parking lot located at 1511 Springfield Avenue. A male victim (72 yoa) reports upon exiting the WAWA, walking over to his vehicle, he was approached by an unknown male who demanded the victim hand over his keys. The unknown male then shoves the victim and once again demands the victims’ keys. The suspect then reaches into the victim’s pocket and removes the keys. The suspect then enters the vehicle and is last observed driving eastbound on Springfield Avenue into Irvington. The suspect description is as follows: a black male between 16 – 19 years old, not wearing a shirt, blue jeans, and no facial hair. The victim refused medical attention and was not injured. The victim reported no weapons were shown. MPD Detectives were able to track the vehicle on victims’ phone and recover the vehicle in Newark parked and unoccupied in the area of 138 Hunterdon Street. The vehicle was towed to Police Hqts to be processed for evidence. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact our Detective Bureau at 973-762-1234 or DLt. Palmerezzi at MPALMEREZZI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

