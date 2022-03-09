MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Charge 19-Year-Old in Saturday’s Armed Robbery

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul, March 9, 2022

This is an update to a reported Armed Robbery that occurred On Saturday 3/5/22 at approximately 1145 pm in the area of 1013 Chancellor Ave in Maplewood.

I am pleased to announce Maplewood Police Detectives have identified and charged Zykee Gregory 19 yoa of Newark, NJ with the following crimes:

2C: 15-1A (2) Robbery specifically by pointing a handgun at the victim in the course of committing a theft.

2C: 39-4A (1) Possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

2C: 39-5B (1) Unlawful possession of a firearm without a permit

Zykee Gregory (Maplewood Police Dept.)

As indicated in the earlier press release, there were a number of robberies that occurred in surrounding towns involving a vehicle with a similar description. Maplewood Detectives learned the Newark Police Department made an arrest a few hours later of 2 individuals, a male and female in a black SUV wanted for committing an armed robbery. MPD Detectives worked in collaboration with Newark Police Detectives to link Zykee Gregory to the robbery incident that occurred in Maplewood. The Newark Police recovered the black handgun at the time of Gregory’s arrest.

We have not linked Gregory to the other recent robbery incidents at this point.

Zykee Gregory is currently in custody at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

