Police Seek Suspects in March 5 Armed Robbery of Woman in Maplewood

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul:

On Saturday 3/5/22 at approximately 1145 pm, Central dispatch was contacted by Irvington Police reporting they had several units out at 1016 Chancellor Ave investigating a robbery that occurred in Maplewood.

Patrols responded to the scene and determined an armed robbery occurred in our jurisdiction in front of 1013 Chancellor Ave. The female victim, (30 YOA/Orange resident) reports she was walking to her parked vehicle in front of 1013 Chancellor Ave after leaving the 43rd St Café in Irvington at approximately 1145pm. When the victim was about 15 feet from her vehicle, an unknown actor (black/male/25-30 yoa 5’6/ not wearing a mask) called out to her from behind and said “don’t walk no further and give me everything you got”. At this time, [the victim] turned around and observed the aforementioned actor brandishing a black handgun.

The victim then handed over her I-Phone 12 and wallet containing cash, personal identification, credit cards, other personal items. The actor then entered a waiting black suv on the passenger side which then fled north and then west onto 44th St. The vehicle was occupied 2 or more times with a male and female (positioning unknown). The victim did not sustain any injuries. MPD Dispatcher’s then broadcasted a SPEN alert to all surrounding towns with the limited info. The victim was transported to Police Hqts to provide Detectives a statement.

It should be noted the suspect vehicle involved in our incident matches the description to several other robberies that occurred in the county during this time frame.

MPD Detectives are currently working with Newark Police Detectives to develop leads in this incident. There is no further information known at this time about the suspects involved or the vehicle. This is an active investigation. It is too soon to link this incident with the 3 MPD robbery incidents that has occurred on 1/22/22. There have been no charges issued or arrests made in these incidents at this time.

Any person with information related to these incidents can call DLt. Palmerezzi at 973-761-7913 or MPALMEREZZI@TWP.MAPLEWOOD.NJ.US