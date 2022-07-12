MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Gas Station Attendant at Wawa

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul, July 12:

To All Media:

On Tuesday July 12, 2022 at approx. 0613 hrs, Maplewood PD patrols were dispatched to 1511 Springfield Avenue (Wawa Convenience Store) on the report of an armed robbery of a gas station attendant. The attendant stated that he was approached by an unknown male described as: Black male, 16-20 years of age, between 5’10 – 6’00 in height, 160 – 170 lbs, wearing a dark colored Adidas sweatshirt w/three white stripes on both sleeves, fatigue style cargo shorts, grey sneakers with a black mask and black sunglasses on, armed with a small black handgun.

The unknown male proceeded to demand money from the attendant and was handed approx. $40.00. The unknown male continued to demand more money from the attendant but was advised that he was unable to get any money out of the safe. At that point, the unknown male turned and ran out of the Wawa parking lot heading southbound onto Jacoby Street then possibly entered a small grey SUV which was observed driving off of Lee Court then east bound onto 44th Street and ultimately into Irvington Township. Fortunately, the gas station attendant reported no injuries and the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident at this time.

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange Police & Community Police Collaborative Raise...

Sign Up Now to Paint Yale Corner ‘Rivers’...

Waldo Is Hiding in 25 Local Maplewood Businesses...

Maplewood Health Dept Is Now Also the Interim...

Maplewood to Intro Redevelopment Plan for Gleason Cleaners...

UPDATE: Library Board Awards $16.8M Contract for Maplewood...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE