Maplewood Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Gas Station Attendant at Wawa

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul, July 12:

To All Media:

On Tuesday July 12, 2022 at approx. 0613 hrs, Maplewood PD patrols were dispatched to 1511 Springfield Avenue (Wawa Convenience Store) on the report of an armed robbery of a gas station attendant. The attendant stated that he was approached by an unknown male described as: Black male, 16-20 years of age, between 5’10 – 6’00 in height, 160 – 170 lbs, wearing a dark colored Adidas sweatshirt w/three white stripes on both sleeves, fatigue style cargo shorts, grey sneakers with a black mask and black sunglasses on, armed with a small black handgun.

The unknown male proceeded to demand money from the attendant and was handed approx. $40.00. The unknown male continued to demand more money from the attendant but was advised that he was unable to get any money out of the safe. At that point, the unknown male turned and ran out of the Wawa parking lot heading southbound onto Jacoby Street then possibly entered a small grey SUV which was observed driving off of Lee Court then east bound onto 44th Street and ultimately into Irvington Township. Fortunately, the gas station attendant reported no injuries and the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident at this time.