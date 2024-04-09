MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police: Man Arrested for Shooting Gun Inside Home; No Injuries Reported

by
written by Maplewood Police Department
From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Sunday April 7, 2024, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Maplewood Avenue residence on a report of a domestic disturbance. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that 38-year-old Kevin Lafferty of Maplewood, NJ, had discharged a firearm inside the residence. No one was injured during this incident. Lafferty was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon of Unlawful Purposes, and Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition during the Commission of a Crime. The firearm was retrieved and taken for evidence. After processing, Lafferty was transported to county jail.

There was no direct threat to the public. The domestic incident is still an on-going investigation by the Maplewood Police Detective Bureau.

 

