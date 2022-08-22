Maplewood Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery on Tiffany Place

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul, August 22, 2022:

On Sunday 8/21/22 at approximately 9:15pm, Patrols responded to the area of 88 Tiffany Pl on a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival Officers they made contact with a female (22 years old) Maplewood resident who reported that she was the victim of an armed robbery.

The victim reports she was sitting in her vehicle facing east on Tiffany Place on the phone when a dark model SUV approached her from behind. The vehicle pulled up next to her and a rear seat passenger exited the vehicle and approached her window. The suspect then pointed a firearm at her and demanded her to hand over all of her valuables or she would be shot. The victim replied that she only had a cell phone, which she handed over to the suspect. The suspect then demanded the victim to provide the passcode for the phone or she would be shot. Once the passcode was confirmed the actor re-entered the vehicle, which proceeded to turn left on Franklin Terr and was out of sight of the victim. The victim reports that the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 other people. The victim reported that she was not injured during the robbery.

Maplewood PD Dispatch advised surrounding agencies of the robbery via SPEN. It should be noted that Irvington PD reported that there was an attempted carjacking in their jurisdiction with a vehicle matching our description.

Contact was made with the victim’s cellular phone provider (T-Mobile) with negative findings for an updated location.

Detectives were notified and responded to investigate. Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact our Detective Bureau at 973-762-1234 or DLt. Palmerezzi at MPALMEREZZI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

Thank you,

Chief Jim Devaul