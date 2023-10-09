MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Seek Suspect in Burglary on Burnet Street

The Village Green
From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Monday October 9, 2023 at approximately 7:02 AM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a residence on Burnet St on a report of a burglary. Officers discovered that entry was made through an unsecure back door. The only items reported stolen at this time is a purse. No contact was made nor was anyone harmed in this incident.

The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information or video of the incident or other suspicious activity between 10/8/23 11:00 PM and 10/9/23 7:00 AM should contact Detective Baez at 973-761-7920 or email CBAEZ@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV.

 

