The Maplewood Township Committee honored the life and service of former Officer Oliver Jackson, Jr. the Police Department’s first African-American police officer, at its meeting on January 7, 2020. Jackson passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 77.

Mayor Frank McGehee, who called Jackson a “trailblazer,” read the . . .

