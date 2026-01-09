Pedestrian Suffers Possible Broken Leg After Being Struck at Prospect & Oakland on Jan. 8

Maplewood Police are reporting that a pedestrian who was struck on January 8 while crossing Prospect Street and Oakland Road in Maplewood has been transported to University Hospital in Newark with a possible broken leg.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 8:23 a.m. to Oakland and Prospect where they found the victim, a resident of Irvington, on the ground complaining of right leg pain. “A witness on scene confirmed that the vehicle in question was traveling northbound on Prospect Street,” according to a statement from MPD. “While attempting to make a left turn onto Oakland Road the vehicle struck the victim, who was attempting to cross Oakland Road southbound and in the crosswalk.”

The South Essex Fire Dept. also responded to the scene and transported the victim to University Hospital with a possible broken right leg. The driver was issued a citation for 39:4-36(A)(1). According to the code, this citation could entail substantial fees, license suspension, community service, and/or imprisonment if the driver is convicted and depending on whether or not the victim suffers serious bodily harm.

Several neighbors contacted Village Green reporting the incident and requesting information.

One neighbor, Matt Clawson, wrote that his wife saw “a woman lying on the pavement on Prospect this morning, at the intersection of Oakland Rd. The woman was being tended to by the crossing guard before a fire truck and ambulance arrived. She observed a car pulled over and the occupants of that car had exited the vehicle.”

Clawson noted that the intersection was also the site “where my neighbor’s child was struck by a driver in October 2024. Despite the traffic calming measures, this section of Prospect continues to be dangerous for pedestrians. My wife and I both walk to the train station and drivers frequently fail to yield to us in the crosswalk. It’s equal parts scary and infuriating.”