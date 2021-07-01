PHOTOS: Moussa Fofana’s Mom Pleads for More Info, Reward Fund Increases to $44K+

Hawa Fofana and #JusticeforMoussa supporters held a rally on June 30 at Columbia High School’s Ritzer Field, urging community members to step forward with information regarding the murder of her 18-year-old son Moussa on June 6 at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

“My entire life came crashing in front of my face that day, when I found out my 18 year old son has passed away,” she said, hands trembling while speaking in front of a crowd for the first time since shortly after the tragedy occurred.

“We’re here today because this beautiful boy has passed on, and we have not had justice since,” she continued. “We want justice for this beautiful boy. America, President Biden, come to my rescue please. New Jersey, the pain I’m going through, come and help me to find whosoever that did this to this boy that had this beautiful dream. Come and help me, my community, we need answers… I cannot [put] this puzzle together by myself.”

Former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta, who has been spearheading efforts to raise money for the “Justice for Moussa Reward Fund,” announced that the amount has grown to $44,237 thanks to donations large and small from local community members.

“More important than the reward is knowledge of the reward. Information about the reward. If we spread that information that this reward exists around the community, that’s what shakes the information loose… If we all commit to saying that there’s a reward, and this is what it is, and it’s spreading and it’s growing, that will lead to a good result. That will lead us to justice for Moussa,” said Profeta.

Moussa’s longtime friend Zebrai Nakyah Carlisle spoke passionately to the crowd: “It makes no sense that we are still gathering together here today, after almost a month, with no justice. It makes no sense that I have to look at his mom, and know she has still not found out what has happened. It makes no sense that some people here know what happened and aren’t talking. If that is you, shame on you.”

Rich Pompelio, founder of the New Jersey Crime Victims’ Law Center, urged the community to call the confidential and anonymous tip line (1-877-847-7432) with information regarding Moussa’s death. “There will be no quitting, there will be no stopping. We will never let the Prosecutor’s office or the police call this a cold case.”

After the speeches, which also included an invocation from Imam Sheick Swaray of Masjid Fallahee in Newark, where the Fofana family are members, and Imam Sheik Suleman Konate from New York, Hawa Forfana and her friends and family led a march through the streets of Maplewood to the entrance of Underhill Field, where Moussa was killed, chanting “No Justice, No Peace” and “See Something, Say Something.”

Mayor Frank McGehee, who attended the event, said, “I think this is a beautiful testimony of our family, our community, coming out in support of Hawa and her family, and continuing to strive and push for justice for Moussa. And if anyone knows anything, please say something, because together as a community, we can achieve justice for Moussa.”

Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis also attended the event.

Reached for comment after the rally, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum noted, “It has been over three weeks since Moussa Fofana was murdered and the communities of South Orange and Maplewood are begging and pleading for anyone with information to come forward. The Fofana family deserves answers and justice. I think about the Fofana family every day – the unimaginable pain they are experiencing – and pray the appeals we are making to the public to come forward can get them some answers to this tragedy.”

“This investigation has been going on for some time now, so our law enforcement officers must double down on finding Moussa’s killer or killers,” added South Orange Board of Trustee Bob Zuckerman after the event. “The rally is aptly named, because we need justice for Moussa and his family, and we need it now.”

At approximately 9:38 pm on Sunday, June 6, Maplewood police officers were dispatched to the area of Underhill Field on Garfield Place on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fofana suffering from a gunshot wound. Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 pm. A second male victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation, which is active and ongoing, is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Read all coverage of Moussa Fofana’s death, remembrance of his life, and efforts for justice here.

Photos by Mason Levinson: