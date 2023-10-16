MillburnPolice and Fire

Police: 82-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Millburn

by

The Union man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk; Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, October 14, 2023:

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Millburn Police Chief Brian Gilfedder announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death of an 82-year-old man who was found in Millburn, N.J.

On October 13, at 9:04 p.m., Millburn police were notified of an injured male on the 100 block of E. Willow Street in Millburn. Officers found the victim, Shigeru Takeuchi, 82, of Union, N.J., unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m. A pending autopsy will determine his cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Related Articles

South Orange’s Tyler Delk Needs Your Help as...

South Orange Seeks to Stanch Increase in Some...

Irvington Shooting Victim Found in Maplewood, Transported to...

Maplewood Police Seek Suspect in Burglary on Burnet...

Police: Maplewood Resident Pepper-Sprayed by Woman Claiming to...

Maplewood Middle Schoolers Team Up with Maplewood Police...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE