Police: 82-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Millburn

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, October 14, 2023:

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Millburn Police Chief Brian Gilfedder announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death of an 82-year-old man who was found in Millburn, N.J.

On October 13, at 9:04 p.m., Millburn police were notified of an injured male on the 100 block of E. Willow Street in Millburn. Officers found the victim, Shigeru Takeuchi, 82, of Union, N.J., unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m. A pending autopsy will determine his cause of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.