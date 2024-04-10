Student Assaulted Outside Columbia High School

Columbia High School’s interim principal is promising increased security outside the high school at dismissal time after a student was assaulted and taken to the hospital following an incident on April 9.

In a letter to CHS families, Interim Principal Ricardo Pedro reported, “One of our students was assaulted outside the school building by a number of individuals who do not attend CHS” during dismissal on Tuesday.

Pedro said that the Maplewood Police Department and other first responders were on the scene “immediately” and “Columbia High School nurses administered first aid to the student before the student was brought to a hospital.”

Village Green asked for an update on the student. On April 10, a school district spokesperson responded, “At this time, we have no other information.”

Village Green has also reached out to the Maplewood Police for more information about the incident and will update this story when the MPD responds.

Meanwhile, Pedro told CHS families, via his letter, that there would be additional security at CHS and that he was meeting with police and other first responders.

“Please know that I take the safety of all students very seriously and have no intention of tolerating such incidents at CHS. That is why I will increase the number of security personnel and admin staff assigned outside the building during dismissal,” wrote Pedro.

He added, “Later this week, I am scheduled to meet with representatives of various slaw enforcement agencies and first responders including the MPD. I will provide updates on school security as we move forward on establishing a safe environment for our staff an students inside and outside of CHS. ”