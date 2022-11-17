Police: Man Cut Gas Line in Alleged Attempt to Steal Copper Pipes from Boyden Ave. Home

From Maplewood Police Department:

Maplewood Police arrested a 64-year-old man in the overnight hours of Tuesday, November 15 who had allegedly broken into a vacant (for sale) home on Boyden Avenue and attempted to steal copper pipes in the basement, according to Detective Lieutenant Michael Palmerezzi. The man had cut the pipes, one of which was a gas line, police said. Police notified the Maplewood Fire Department and PSE&G, who responded. The man, John Nadwodny of Maplewood, was arrested and charged with burglary among other charges, according to Palmerezzi.

Here is the rest of the blotter from November 1st – November 15:

November 01, 2022; Larceny/Theft: A resident of Schaefer Road had two dirt bikes removed from his garage during the overnight hours on 11/1/22. Security footage on property shows a black male wearing dark clothing removing the bikes from the garage.

November 01, 2022: Theft from Motor Vehicle: A vehicle left unsecured with the key fob inside was entered on Oakview Avenue during the overnight hours and the fob was removed from the vehicle.

November 03, 2022: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Elmwood Ave (Winchester Gardens) reported a past tense theft of jewelry valued at $1500.00 that was removed from her room sometime in October.

November 10, 2022: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Hughes Street reported that an unknown timeframe her front plate was removed from her Honda CRV that was parked in her driveway.

November 10, 2022: Theft from Motor Vehicle: A West Orange resident reported while her unsecured/unlocked vehicle was parked in the parking lot of 1565 Springfield Avenue her backpack was removed from her vehicle when she returned to her vehicle.

November 10, 2022: Theft from Motor Vehicle: A unsecured/unlocked vehicle that was parked at the Maplewood County Club was entered and a fanny pack was removed from the vehicle by an unknown person between the hours of 1440 – 1530 hrs. on 11/10/22.

November 15, 2022: Burglary: Maplewood Patrol units during the overnight hours responded to the area of Boyden Avenue on a Burglary in progress. Patrols were able to locate a 64 yr. old male leaving the property with a crowbar in hand. Officer on scene investigated and noticed forced entry to a rear door of the residence and detected a smell of gas. Several pipes in the basement were cut and were in the process of being removed by the male and it was determined one pipe cut was a gas line. MFD and PSE&G was notified and responded. The male was placed into custody and charged with Burglary, Burglary Tools, and Criminal Mischief and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

In addition to the above events, there was One shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.