POLICE: New Jersey Man Arrested in Threats Against Synagogues

From South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo:

The South Orange Police department is pleased to announce that a suspect has been arrested in regards to the threats made against Synagogues last week. The suspect, a New Jersey man, Omar Alkattoul, a Sayreville resident, is charged with a count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce according to a criminal complaint and a statement from Philip Sellinger, US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Because of the quick response by our federal, state and local partners, the apprehension was quick and the threat was thwarted. It continues to be important that law enforcement agencies take threats against the Jewish community seriously and never marginalize any community regarding concerns about hate groups. We will continue to maintain a close relationship with Jewish leaders and keep them informed about the progress of law enforcement investigations when dealing with issues of anti-semitism.

We are sorry that the Jewish community in the state of New Jersey had to deal with this disruption and trauma in their life and will continue to work to maintain the highest levels of safety and service for all members and visitors of the South Orange community.