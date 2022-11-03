Police and FireSouth Orange

South Orange Police Increase Patrols in Response to Credible Threat Against Synagogues in NJ

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo:

The South Orange Police has taken precautions in response to a credible threat against Jewish Synagogues in the State of New Jersey.  We have increased patrols to our Jewish houses of worship and recommend that until further information is received that our temples conduct services via Zoom. The South Orange Police will maintain close communication with our National and State law enforcement agencies to ensure that our community remains safe for all of our members and visitors alike.

Our focus is Public Safety for all and our officers will remain vigilant as this investigation continues.

As always,  please report any suspicious activity to the South Orange Police Department at 973-763-3000. For emergencies dial 911.

Chief Ernesto Morillo

