MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Police Revive Maplewood Overdose Victim With NARCAN

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

On May 26, Maplewood Police revived an overdose victim in a home on Park Avenue using NARCAN. Read the police blotter report here:

May 26, 2023: At approximately 2:11 PM, Maplewood Police Officers Gil and Celis along with the South Essex Fire Department responded to Park Ave residence on a report of an unconscious male. Officers were able to determine that the medical emergency was an apparent overdose, at which time officers administered NARCAN to the unconscious male. South Essex Fire Department arrived on scene to render further aid and the male began regaining consciousness. The male was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Related:

Read the full Maplewood Police blotter for May 25-May 31, 2023 here:

Download (DOC, 200KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Davenport Appointed Interim Principal at Montrose With Samuels...

VIDEO: Frank McGehee Has the Track Record—and the...

Former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta Endorses McGehee for...

Columbia High School’s Student Newspaper Wins 2nd Place...

Former Maplewood Mayor Ellen Davenport Endorses Garnet Hall...

LETTER: I’m Voting Frank McGehee for Assembly to...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE