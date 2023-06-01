Police Revive Maplewood Overdose Victim With NARCAN

On May 26, Maplewood Police revived an overdose victim in a home on Park Avenue using NARCAN. Read the police blotter report here:

May 26, 2023: At approximately 2:11 PM, Maplewood Police Officers Gil and Celis along with the South Essex Fire Department responded to Park Ave residence on a report of an unconscious male. Officers were able to determine that the medical emergency was an apparent overdose, at which time officers administered NARCAN to the unconscious male. South Essex Fire Department arrived on scene to render further aid and the male began regaining consciousness. The male was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Related:

Read the full Maplewood Police blotter for May 25-May 31, 2023 here:

Download (DOC, 200KB)