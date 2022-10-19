Police: Woman Punches Officer in Face Amid Large Disorderly Crowd on 1st Street

From the South Orange Police Blotter:

Aggravated Assault on Police Officer

On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:45am South Orange Police were dispatched to the area of First Street parking lot area where a large disturbance was taking place. Upon arrival Officers estimated approximately 80 people were in the parking lot with several people fighting and acting disorderly. At one point Det. Nasisi observed two women fighting and he immediately went over to separate them. As this was happening, one of the women, Kristen Smith a 34 year old Newark resident, punched Det. Nisisi in the face. Smith was immediately placed under arrest and transported to SOPD and processed accordingly.

A second female, Beaira Thomas a 29 year old Irvington resident, was also placed under arrest and transported to SOPD and processed. Ms. Beaira was charged with Obstructing and Failure to Disperse and released. Smith was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and Failure to Disperse. Smith was also found to have several active warrants for her arrest out of South Orange, East Orange, Newark and New Providence. All these warrants were issued new court dates and she was released from SOPD with a summons for her charges.

[Editor’s note: Asked why the incident was not posted earlier on the police blotter, Chief Ernesto Morillo replied, “we are still working on getting this system up and running in the proper way. We hope to have our posting issues resolved soon. This post was in fact posted some time ago, but because of some technical difficulties, was delayed.”]