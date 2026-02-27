South Orange-Maplewood BOE President Addresses Hit-and-Run: Cyclist Injured Is Local Dad

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education President Will Meyer offered an update on a local dad who was struck by a car and dragged 500 feet while riding his bike in Maplewood on Feb. 25.

“As many of you may be aware, a member of our community was the victim of a hit and run incident on his bike yesterday evening,” Meyer told the public at the Feb. 26 Board of Education meeting.

Meyer continued, “He is a father, talented musician, and a strong supporter of our community’s bike bus program – and this is especially terrifying to hear for all of us who bike around our towns. We are thinking of him and his family, and are all hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Maplewood Police and South Essex Fire Department provided emergency medical treatment on scene and transported the victim to University Trauma Center in Newark where he was admitted to the ICU.

Witnesses reported that a white BMW SUV traveling eastbound on Parker Avenue struck the cyclist and continued to drive away southbound in the direction of Fernwood Road.

The Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau asks that any information regarding this investigation be forwarded to Det. Isetts @ 973-761-7925 or [email protected].