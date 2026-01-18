South Orange Police Blotter for December: Suspects Arrested in Armed Carjacking

The following is the South Orange Police Blotter for December:

December 16, 2025, Armed Carjacking: South Orange Police officers responded to a report of an armed car-jacking that took place on the Seton Hall University parking lot, where the victim reported being confronted by two masked individuals who stole his vehicle. The incident prompted an immediate area canvass, recovery of some stolen property and coordination with partner agencies as the investigation continued. Two adult suspects were later arrested in Neptune, New Jersey, following a police pursuit and the investigation remains ongoing.

December 1, 2025, Package Theft: Officers responded to a report of a bicycle theft in the 2nd Street area. The resident reported that a black and white Huffy Savannah bicycle was taken from a screened patio sometime between the late evening of November 30, 2025, and the afternoon of December 1, 2025. The bicycle was unsecured at the time and a photo of the stolen property has been documented as part of the investigation.

December 1, 2025, Domestic Violence Assault arrest: Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a Seton Place residence involving a family dispute, during which one adult sustained a hand injury and a knife was recovered as evidence. Both parties were transported to medical facilities, and one adult was later discharged from the hospital and placed under arrest. Criminal charges related to assault, weapons offenses, and resisting custody were filed, closing this investigation.

December 2, 2025, Shoplifting arrest: Officers responded to a reported shoplifting at NYC Style Deli on South Orange Avenue and encountered a suspect matching the description of an individual involved in a nearby incident. Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody, and evidence related to shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance was recovered. The individual was charged accordingly, an officer sustained an injury during the pursuit.

December 3, 2025, Package Theft arrest: Officers investigated a reported package theft on Warwick Avenue after a resident discovered multiple stolen deliveries, which were captured on home security cameras. The suspect was identified through video review, and an active warrant was issued for theft-related charges. The individual was later located by patrol officers and placed under arrest, closing this investigation.

December 4, 2025 Assist other agency Trespassing: Officers responded to a report of trespassing at a Second Street property and were provided with a valid court-issued warrant of removal. The individual was peacefully removed from the premises and referred to the court for further action, closing the matter.

December 5, 2025 Fraud report: A resident reported a fraud incident after discovering an unauthorized digital transaction made using her debit card information. The matter was documented, supporting information was collected, and the report was completed for follow-up with the financial institution.

December 5, 2025 Package Theft arrest: Officers located and arrested an individual with an active warrant related to a prior theft investigation. During the arrest, additional suspected stolen property and drug paraphernalia were recovered, and the individual was transported for medical evaluation before being processed at police headquarters. The individual was charged with theft and drug-related offenses and subsequently transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility, closing this matter.

December 5, 2025, Theft arrest: Officers investigated a reported theft on Varsity Road involving the unlawful removal of landscaping equipment from a parked trailer. Through follow-up investigation, including witness statements and a photo identification, a suspect was positively identified and later arrested on an active warrant. The individual was charged with burglary and theft offenses, closing this investigation.

December 7, 2025, Auto Theft: Officers responded to a reported auto theft on South Orange Avenue after a vehicle left running in a driveway was taken by an unknown individual. The vehicle was later recovered by another agency, and related stolen property, including a license plate, was entered into law enforcement systems. The incident remains under investigation.

December 7, 2025, Assault Arrest: Officers responded to a reported fight at a West South Orange Avenue residence involving a domestic dispute. The incident escalated into a physical altercation resulting in property damage and a minor injury, and one individual declined medical treatment. The involved individual was later located, arrested, and charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and simple assault, closing the investigation.

December 10, 2025, Illegal Dumping: Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping on Wilden Place after an unattended item was found in front of a residence. The abandoned property was documented and removed by the Department of Public Works.

December 10, 2025, Missing Person (found): Officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile in the Ward Place area and conducted an immediate area canvass. The juvenile was located a short time later in good health and safely reunited with family, closing the incident.

December 11, 2025, Trespassing arrest: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Sinclair Terrace area after a resident observed an individual enter private property without permission. The individual was located nearby, taken into custody, and charged with defiant trespassing, closing the incident.

December 11, 2025, Package Theft report: A resident reported a suspected package theft after multiple delivered items were discovered missing from the lobby of a residential building on Irvington Ave. The incident was documented for record purposes and is being investigated by the detective bureau.

December 15, 2025, Assault arrest: Officers took a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred on the Seton Hall University campus involving a dating relationship. The victim reported a physical assault and ongoing harassment, and a temporary restraining order was issued by the court. The accused later turned himself in and was charged with aggravated assault related to domestic violence, closing this investigation.

December 16, 2025, Shoplifting arrest Officers responded to a shoplifting report at the 7-Eleven located at 60 Valley Street where a male suspect removed two beverages without paying. The suspect, later identified and located nearby, admitted to the theft, and was placed under arrest without incident.

December 16, 2025, Burglary: Officers responded to South Ridgewood Road after locating an unattended vehicle idling in the roadway and observed signs of a residential burglary at a nearby home. Investigation revealed that entry was made through a window and two vehicles were stolen from the driveway. Both stolen vehicles were later located and recovered in Newark, New Jersey. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

December 16, 2025 Burglary: Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Twin Oak Road after the homeowners heard loud noises coming from the kitchen and secured themselves inside a bedroom with their children. Upon arrival, officers determined the suspects had fled, gaining entry and exiting through a kitchen window. Scene processing revealed damage to the window, footprints leading to the residence, and signs of disturbance inside the kitchen, with latent fingerprints recovered for further analysis. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

December 17, 2025, Warrant Arrest: Officers took custody of David Hamilton at police headquarters after he was arrested by the New Jersey State Police on an active South Orange warrant. Hamilton was processed and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

December 17,2025, Fraud Report: Officers met with a reporting party at police headquarters regarding a fraud complaint. The reporting party stated they received correspondence from a bank indicating an outstanding balance on an account they never opened and advised they had already contacted the bank’s fraud department. The reporting party requested a police report for documentation and record-keeping purposes.

December 18, 2025, Trespassing: Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local business on Village Plaza after the owner reviewed surveillance footage. The video showed an individual attempting to pull on the front door prior to normal business hours before walking away when entry could not be gained. No damage to the property was observed, and the individual was identified based on prior police encounters.

December 18, 2025, Animal Complaint: Officers responded to Tillou Road on a report of an injured deer trapped between two fences on a residential property. Upon arrival, the deer was found to be immobile and in worsening condition despite having been freed earlier in the week. Due to its condition, the deer was humanely killed, and the homeowner was provided information for proper disposal of the carcass.

December 19, 2025, Animal Complaint: Officers responded to Charlton Ave on a report of an injured deer on a residential property and observed the animal to be severely injured and unable to move its hindquarters. Due to the deer’s condition, it was humanely killed to prevent further suffering. The homeowner was advised of their responsibility for removal of the carcass.

December 19, 2025, Shoplifting Arrest: Officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at Stop and Shop and located a suspect fleeing the store with unpaid merchandise. The individual was apprehended nearby, found in possession of stolen items valued at over $300, and admitted to the theft. The suspect was arrested, charged with shoplifting, and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

December 21, 2025, Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to Waverly Place on a report of criminal mischief involving a parked vehicle with a shattered front passenger-side window. Further investigation revealed that a large black tote bag containing work related equipment valued at approximately $40 was taken from inside the vehicle. The Detective Bureau was notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

December 24, 2025, Burglary: Officers responded to Tillou Court on a burglary report after a resident discovered their front door ajar and a vehicle missing from the driveway. Video footage showed two individuals dressed in dark clothing approaching the residence, and it was determined entry was gained through an unsecured side window, with vehicle keys taken from inside the home. The vehicle was later tracked to Newark, where the tracking device and personal items were recovered, but the vehicle was no longer on scene. Detectives processed the residence, the investigation is ongoing.

December 26, 2025, Burglary: Officers responded to Irving Ave on a reported residential burglary where three individuals entered a home through an unsecured rear door. Surveillance footage captured the suspects inside the residence and showed them briefly accessing the victim’s vehicle, though the vehicle itself was not taken and the keys were later recovered outside. No forced entry or additional proceeds were confirmed at the time, and the footage was forwarded to the Detective Bureau; the investigation remains ongoing.

December 26, 2025, Theft: Detectives responded to a reported theft at Our Lady of Sorrows Church involving the removal of a religious statue and holiday plants. Surveillance footage and ALPR search identified a suspect vehicle, which was tracked leaving the area and later linked to the suspect. A theft warrant was issued, and the suspect was arrested by an assisting police department and transported to South Orange Police Headquarters. The stolen statue was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle and returned to the church, and the case was closed.

December 29, 2025, Fraud: Officers responded BCB Bank regarding a report of a suspicious altered check. The original check, which had been mailed for a legitimate payment, was altered to a different payee and a higher dollar amount, but the attempted transaction was unsuccessful. No financial loss occurred, and the account holder is closing the affected account and opening a new one. The matter was documented for record purposes and forwarded to detectives for review.

December 29, 2025, Warrant arrest: Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a traffic violation at an intersection. During the stop, it was determined the driver had an active warrant and was taken into custody, processed, and later released with a new court date

December 29, 2025, Shoplifting arrest: Officers responded to a reported shoplifting in progress at a Seven Eleven store, where the suspect was detained on scene. The individual was found in possession of unpaid merchandise and drug paraphernalia and was placed under arrest. The suspect was processed, issued summonses, and released pending a court appearance.

December 31, 2025, Auto Theft: Officers responded to a reported auto theft on Mayhew Drive after a vehicle was discovered missing from a residential driveway. Investigation revealed the vehicle was taken after suspects gained access using a key fob left inside, and surveillance footage showed two individuals dressed in dark clothing fleeing in a separate vehicle. The stolen vehicle was entered into NCIC, tracking information was utilized, and video evidence was forwarded to the Detective Bureau. The investigation is ongoing.

December 31, 2025 Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief on Irving Avenue after a garage window was found shattered at a residential property. No suspects were observed on security cameras, and nothing was reported stolen from the garage