South Orange Police: Break-In at Mozzarella Restaurant; 2 Cars Stolen on Ralston Ave

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange Police blotter:

On April 11, 2023, owner of Mozzarella Restaurant on Valley Street reported his business was broken into. This incident occurred when the restaurant was closed on April 10th. Unknown subject forcefully entered the restaurant through the rear door and once inside the suspect stole approximately $600 cash from the register. Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.

On April 20, 2023, at approximately 2:30am a Ralston Avenue resident reported unknown subject(s) entered their residence through a first-floor window and stole two key fobs from a room just off their kitchen. Both the victim’s vehicles, Mercedes Benz and Audi were stolen from their driveway. The Mercedes was recovered hours later in Newark by South Orange Detectives and the Audi is still currently stolen. During the time of the burglary the victim’s family was sleeping upstairs. The Detective Bureau is currently investigating this incident.

