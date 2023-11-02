South Orange Police: Hoskier Road House Burglarized

From the SOPD Blotter:

October 23, 2023

Burglary

A resident on Hoskier Rd reported that an unknown individual entered their residence through a kitchen door at approximately 4:00 am. There were no proceeds and no signs of forced entry into the home. It appears that the actor exited the residence shortly after entering and upon noticing a home security camera. Responding officers searched the area with negative results. It was later determined that there was an individual pulling on car door handles in the driveways of several nearby residences around the time of the burglary. These incidents are under investigation.