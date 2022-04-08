UPDATE: Maplewood & South Orange Police Provide Special Needs Registries for Residents With Developmental Disabilities

The South Orange Police Department is making it easier to help our citizens who may be lost or have trouble communicating with officers.

Our Special Needs Registry is designed for residents who may be challenged with developmental disabilities such as Autism, Dementia, Down Syndrome, or other special needs. The program was created to better assist your loved ones who might be at a higher risk for wandering from home and getting lost. By voluntarily registering, the police will have access to personal information should they encounter an individual who has difficulty speaking or identifying themselves.

Interested family members are asked to complete a descriptive questionnaire regarding their family member, providing the registrant’s height, weight, and other information useful to first-responders, such as emergency contacts, a recent photo of the individual and home address. The information would be kept on file at headquarters and would be accessible at times such as during an encounter where an individual can’t tell officers where he/she lives, or would work in cases where a person is reported missing, so that their pedigree and photograph are immediately available to responding police officers.

The program is voluntary and all the information kept confidential within the South Orange Police Department.

To complete and file a registration form, click the link below:

Special Needs Registry Form

For for more information, contact the South Orange Police Department’s Special Operations Unit at 973-763-3000 ext 7787.