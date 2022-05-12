South Orange Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired Near Ora Manor on Valley Street, No Injuries

The South Orange Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 p.m. today near Ora Manor, an off-campus housing facility on Valley Street for Seton Hall University students. Three men — ages 18, 18 and 19 — were arrested in relation to the incident. Police could not say at this time whether or not they were Seton Hall students.

Read the full police release from Lt. Adrian Acevedo here:

At 1:26 AM, South Orange Police responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Valley St.

Arriving officers reported that several individuals were involved in an altercation and that an unknown male produced a handgun and fired three shots. No one was hit by any of the shots. There were three 9 MM shell casings located on scene. The shooter fled the scene prior to police arrival. A canvas of the area located two individuals alleged to have been involved in the altercation.

Paul Bruk, 19 years of age, of Mount Vernon New York and Peter Opalka, 18 years of age, of Southbury Connecticut, were arrested and charged with 2C:33-2 for Disorderly Conduct and released. A third man was arrested this afternoon, Giovani Gelin, 18 years of age, of Brooklyn New York. Mr. Gelin was also charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Witnesses to this incident are being interviewed by the Detective Bureau.

South Orange Police will be increasing patrols around Seton Hall University and the Valley Street area and will diligently investigate this incident to its conclusion. The safety and security of South Orange residents and visitors alike remains our priority.

Currently, this is an isolated incident and SOPD does not feel there is any impending danger to our community at-large. However, we do ask if you have any information about this incident, please contact us 973-763-3000.

In case of an emergency, please call 911.