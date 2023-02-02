Police and FireSouth Orange

South Orange Police Seek Man in Purse Snatching on Irvington Ave.

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange Police Blotter:

On January 25, 2023, victim was walking east on Irvington Avenue in the area of Seton Place when she was approached by two males that grabbed her pocketbook and forcefully pulled it from her shoulder.  The suspects fled on foot north on Seton Place towards Wilden Place.

Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate the suspects.  During a search the victim’s pocketbook was located on Wilden Place however some of her personal items were missing from the pocketbook.  The victim was not injured during the incident and the South Orange Detective Bureau is currently investigating the robbery.

If anyone has information with regards to this incident, please contact Det. Frank Auriemma at (973) 763-3000 x7798.

