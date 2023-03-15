South Orange Promotes Police Capt. Stephen Dolinac to Deputy Chief

At its March 13, the South Orange Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to promote Police Capt. Stephen Dolinac to Deputy Chief. Dolinac is the first to hold the title of Deputy Chief in the history of the South Orange Police Department.

Dolinac previously served as Acting Chief upon the retirement of Kyle Kroll in 2021 and until the appointment of current Chief Ernesto Morillo in 2022.

“Stephen Dolinac has been an incredible resource to the police department,” said South Orange Village President Sheena Collum before the vote. “He is exceptional when it comes to policy, procedure and management.”

Collum noted that the resolution appointing Dolinac states that he is “provisional deputy chief” and noted that the word “provisional” was only temporary and was due to Civil Service procedure and requirements.

Dolinac thanked Collum, the Village Trustees, Village staff, Chief Morillo and the members of the police department.

“I appreciate this opportunity to continue to work with everyone for the betterment of the community,” said Dolinac, “and I’m really happy to continue to get to work.”