South Orange Suffers 2 House Fires in 2 Days, 3 Firefighters Injured

The South Essex Fire Department faced two significant structure fires and responded to 28 calls within 30 hours spanning two days: February 5-6.

The SEFD was alerted to the first structure fire — a home on Redmond Road — through a fire alarm activation around 11:40 a.m. on February 5. SEFD Chief Joe Alvarez said that Rescue 1 pulled up to the scene first, with the captain reporting smoke and fire showing from the left side of the residence.

Alvarez arrived soon after and called a second alarm, noting the “very large volume” of fire on the first floor that was extending to the second floor. Orange East Orange, Union and Irvington provided mutual aid on scene, with Newark FD providing coverage at the SEFD station houses.

Alvarez reports that no people were home but three dogs perished due to smoke inhalation. Three firefighters were injured; two were treated on scene and released. One firefighter was taken to the ER at RWJ/St. Barnabas (not the burn unit) and is expected to return to work next week.

“The house is uninhabitable,” said Alvarez. The South Orange Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Around noon on February 6, a 9-1-1 call to Newark reported a fire on Seton Place in South Orange. Alvarez reports that “everybody go out” of the home. Engine 83 was first on scene and extended two houses to the basement level fire. Irvington, Orange and Union provided mutual aid on scene. Newark, East Orange and West Orange covered the station houses; Alvarez reports that they responded to five other calls while SEFD was extinguishing the Seton Place fire.

The house is also uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Deputy Chief Chris Ariemma acted as incident commander at both structure fires.

“We hope things quiet down,” said Alvarez. “We don’t mind going on calls. But we don’t like seeing people lose their property and more.”

SEFD photos of Redmond Road fire:











SEFD photos of Seton Place fire: