South Orange Village Council Officially Promotes Stephen Dolinac to Police Chief

Acting Police Chief Stephen Dolinac officially became South Orange Police Chief on Monday night when the Village Council adopted a resolution authorizing his “permanent appointment” at its meeting Monday night.

Described by South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum “as a truly incredible public servant who has been with the Village more than two decades,” Dolinac thanked the Council for the entrusting him with the role of Chief, which he called “the most significant milestone in my law enforcement career.”

“I am truly honored by the trust and confidence that has been placed in me,” Dolinac told the Council.

“I look forward to continuing to foster of the culture of professional and excellence at the Police Department by overcoming the challenges we are faced with every day with the character and competence you’ve come to expect from us and by working to develop, grow and prepare for us all for the future.”

Council Member Olivia Lewis-Chang, who is a member of the public safety committee, thanked Dolinac for always looking out for the safety and welfare of all residents, particularly children.

“I’m honored to work with you to make sure our public remains safe, and our residents have confidence and trust in the police department,” she said. “I think we have a different Police Department than most towns, and I think our residents value the work you and the guys do every single day.”

Council Member Steve Schnall pointed to Dolinanc’s “humanity and humility,” and added, “You exude that quiet leadership. It is the ethics, the honesty, that just goes without question. I, and I know our community, so appreciate having you in our community and leading up one of the most important aspects of keeping a community safe and able to persist, so thank you.”

Collum said that there have been times when Dolinac has not only served as acting chief but also as a caption at the same time. “He’s stepped in numerous times when we’ve needed him the most,” she said.

With Dolianc, she said. “You have someone who has dedicated over two decades to this community and always put this community first. It brings me happiness and pride to be able to shine a spotlight on you.”