UPDATE: Maplewood Police List 1 South Fourth Street Death as Homicide

Maplewood Police are listing one homicide in the town’s crime statistics year to date, as revealed by Police Chief Albert Sally at the Sept. 10 Public Safety Committee meeting. Committee Chair Vic De Luca has confirmed that the homicide listed by the MPD in its most recent crime statistics is one of the two deaths reported on South Fourth Street on July 11. De Luca had no further comment or information at this time.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has made no ruling yet on the July 11 deaths.

On Sept. 11, ECPO spokesperson Carmen Martin sent this response to Village Green: “We have no update on this case as the expanded toxicology reports are not complete. When we have a cause and manner of death we will issue an update.”