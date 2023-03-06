Former Maplewood Mayor McGehee Mulls Run for Jasey’s NJ Assembly Seat

From Frank McGehee:

Dear Friends,

As some of you are aware, Assemblyperson Mila Jasey recently announced her decision not to seek re-election for her current seat in New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District. Thank you Mila for your dedication and tireless efforts to serve our local community over the past 16 years. We sincerely appreciate your service.

New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District represents Maplewood, South Orange, portions of Newark, Hillside and Irvington in Trenton.

This open seat is a new opportunity for the residents in these municipalities to think critically about their candidates’ platform and track record before they cast their vote.

And since many of you have asked, I can confirm that I am currently exploring a run for the open seat for Assembly to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District.

Whether you’ve known me since we were growing up on the South side of Chicago from humble beginnings, or have gotten to know me over the last decade after my family and I moved to Maplewood, New Jersey, public service, backed by hard work, sacrifice, integrity and respect for others are deeply rooted in my family’s values and are core to who I am.

Since my tenure on the Maplewood Township Committee came to an end in December 2022 after serving Maplewood for six years – including as Mayor – I have taken some time to think about the people who live in our amazing communities. What I know for sure is that ensuring that the people have a voice is even more crucial now than ever.

There is no shortage of pressing issues which are top of mind for so many of us including but not limited to affordability, jobs, public safety, sustainability, reliable transportation and infrastructure, access to healthcare including mental health and social Justice and equity. We have so much to accomplish. And as always, you, the people, all play a critical role in shaping how we come together as a community to address these issues.

As I continue to explore a potential run for Assembly in New Jersey’s 28th district, I look forward to meeting and continuing my conversations with many more of you while listening and learning in the coming weeks ahead.

Finally, many thanks to those who have already expressed their support. I am humbled.

With Gratitude,

“Mayor” Frank McGehee

mcgeheeforassembly@gmail.com